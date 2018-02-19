Fanboys assemble for Central PA Comic Con

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of comic fans came out for a chance to meet their favorite super heroes, wrestlers, and animated characters at the Central PA Comic Con. The event was held at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg-Hershey in Grantville.

It featured more than 100 vendors, authors, artists, podcasters and special guests like Alison MacInnis, who played Dana from “Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue” and pro-wrestler “Brutus the Barber Beefcake.”

“Changing my name, completely changing my name and changing my gimmick, changing everything i just put several years of real hard work into, so it took a little time to get adjusted and find my way, but the barber eventually became a huge huge draw,” said Brutus.

Fans posed for pictures with their favorite fantasy characters who were also available to sign autographs.