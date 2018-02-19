Employee assaulted at Springettsbury food store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they plan to file several charges against a person who assaulted an employee of a grocery store in Springettsbury Township.

The male suspect grabbed the young woman from behind as she was working in the cash register area of the Giant food store at 2415 East Market Street on Sunday morning.

He tried to kiss the employee and pulled her to the floor as she struggled to get away. He continued to hold onto her until several customers and other employees pulled him off her, township police said.

The customers and employees held the suspect down until police arrived.

The employee sustained apparent minor injuries.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. They believe he was under the influence of an illegal substance.