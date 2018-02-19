Elizabethtown schools to reopen after fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Elizabethtown School District will resume classes Tuesday after a fire that caused smoke damage to the building.

Authorities responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Friday. They say it started in a dishwashing room in the middle and high school building. A fire marshal is still investigating the cause. Damage is estimated at $150,000 dollars.

The district says the fire was contained to the kitchen but the HVAC system pulled smoke and soot into other areas of the building.

Administrators called in a restoration team to clean rooms affected by the fire. Areas including the library and the middle school cafeteria will remain closed until further notice.

The kitchen is up and running so students will be able to buy hot meals. Administrators say they may make adjustments to the menu.

Classes were canceled Monday. The missed day will not need to be made up because the district meets the state-required student day and student hour counts.