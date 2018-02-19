Elizabethtown schools to reopen after fire

By Published:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Elizabethtown School District will resume classes Tuesday after a fire that caused smoke damage to the building.

Authorities responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Friday. They say it started in a dishwashing room in the middle and high school building. A fire marshal is still investigating the cause. Damage is estimated at $150,000 dollars.

The district says the fire was contained to the kitchen but the HVAC system pulled smoke and soot into other areas of the building.

Administrators called in a restoration team to clean rooms affected by the fire. Areas including the library and the middle school cafeteria will remain closed until further notice.

The kitchen is up and running so students will be able to buy hot meals. Administrators say they may make adjustments to the menu.

Classes were canceled Monday. The missed day will not need to be made up because the district meets the state-required student day and student hour counts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s