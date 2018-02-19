Elizabethtown College to host opioid crisis symposium

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown College will host a symposium Monday night to discuss the growing opioid crisis in Lancaster County and the Midstate.

The symposium is dissecting issues including the science of addictive drugs, how the crisis is being handled, paths to help people struggling with addiction, and impacts opioid addiction has on families.

The symposium is free and open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m. at Gibble Auditorium, Masters Center for Science, Math and Engineering.

