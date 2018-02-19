Catalyst: Disease Education Workshops

By Published:

The Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer, CATALYST, will present the 22nd Annual Loving Souls and Sweethearts Cancer and Chronic Disease Education Workshops and Luncheon, “Moving Forward to a Better, Brighter Future for the Cures!” on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

This educational program is from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2701 North Third Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The event is sponsored in part by UPMC Health Plan our community partner.

Dr. Louis B Rapkin, pediatric oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will be the Keynote speaker. Learn more about the event online at www.catalystpa.org, or, check out the video above.

