Catalyst: Disease Education Workshops

The Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer, CATALYST, will present the 22nd Annual Loving Souls and Sweethearts Cancer and Chronic Disease Education Workshops and Luncheon, “Moving Forward to a Better, Brighter Future for the Cures!” on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

This educational program is from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2701 North Third Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The event is sponsored in part by UPMC Health Plan our community partner.

Dr. Louis B Rapkin, pediatric oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will be the Keynote speaker. Learn more about the event online at www.catalystpa.org, or, check out the video above.