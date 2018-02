CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Elana Person was last seen leaving her home in the 500 block of South Pitt Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing black jeans with a white stripe and an unknown color jacket.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.