Boy who underwent multi-organ transplant has died

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 12-year-old Lancaster County boy who underwent a multi-organ transplant when a rare disease destroyed his digestive system has died.

Tony Forte, of Manheim Township, died early Monday, his mother Monica wrote on her Facebook page.

Tony was diagnosed as a baby with complete intestinal Hirschsprung’s disease. In 2016, he underwent surgery at a Miami hospital to replace his stomach, intestines, liver, and pancreas – a procedure that allowed him to eat normally for the first time in his life.

“Our hearts are shattered that it came like this. However, Tony was bound and determined to fight before being intubated to urinate, that we can’t imagine that this would be his end,” Monica Forte wrote.

“He loved so many wonderful and compassionate people throughout his entire life of 12 years that we couldn’t be selfish and ask for more.”