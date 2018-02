Stephens has written poetry from the countryside of Bavaria, Nuremberg, and Germany to the sands of Southwest Asia (Iraq/Kuwait/Saudi Arabia) and the rice paddies of South Korea.

He was inspired during deployment in the US Military. He is in receipt of the Major General Aubrey “Red” Newman Award and a member of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

We’re chatting with him about his newest book, The Mirror, a book about PTSD and the effects it has on people post-military.