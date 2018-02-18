We Salute You: the Foreman Family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor the Foreman Family.

George “Herb” Foreman Sr. served in the Army during World War II.

His son George H. Foreman Jr. also served in the Army during World War II.

Grandson George H. Foreman III served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Great grandchildren Scott and Chris both served in the Air Force.

We salute you all, and thank you for your service.

