We Salute You: the Foreman Family

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor the Foreman Family.

George “Herb” Foreman Sr. served in the Army during World War II.

His son George H. Foreman Jr. also served in the Army during World War II.

Grandson George H. Foreman III served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Great grandchildren Scott and Chris both served in the Air Force.

We salute you all, and thank you for your service.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s