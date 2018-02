HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Activists in Pennsylvania are making a call to spread more awareness about Lyme disease.

Carrie Perry visits Daybreak to discuss the upcoming event.

Tick Talk: a conversation about Lyme will be held March 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Shore Country Club.

