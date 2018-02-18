Rubio: State should consider bill on guns

Marco Rubio
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rubio said Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with staffers. Rubio said he had "sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my chief of staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates." He offered few details. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – In the wake of the high school shooting that killed 17 people, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Florida should consider enacting a law that would allow family members or law enforcement officials to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a danger.

Democratic state legislators filed bills that would create “risk protection orders” but the legislation hasn’t been heard during this year’s session.

During an interview with Miami television station WFOR, Rubio said legislators should “absolutely” consider the bill. Rubio, who once served as House speaker in the state Legislature, called it an “example of a state law” that could have helped prevent the shooting.

The suspect in the case, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from school and had mental health issues and had been reported to law-enforcement.

Other states have already enacted similar laws.

