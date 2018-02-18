Police: Woman tries to steal clothes from Boscov’s

By Published:
Jennifer Bell (Photo Provided)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is charged with retail theft after being found with wire cutters.

Lower Paxton Township Police said 42-year-old Jennifer Bell tried to steal clothes from the Boscov’s at Colonial Park Mall.

The incident happened Friday evening.

Investigators said Bell was found with wire cutters, which are typically used to cut security tags off of clothing items.

Bell is also charged with possession of instruments of a crime.

