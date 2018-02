MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mercersburg man is dead after crashing his car into a Franklin County home.

Authorities say 47-year-old Michael Kaiser was driving along Buchanan Trail West around 5 p.m. Saturday when he veered off the road. They say his GMC struck a wooden fence, house and tree before coming to a final stop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police in Chambersburg say their investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.