One person injured in Mechanicsburg crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been injured after a crash this morning, according to Upper Allen police.

Police say they were called the crash involving one car on Route 15 just north of the South Market Bridge overpass around 8 a.m.

Investigators found the driver, a juvenile, lost control of the car after hitting an icy patch or slush.

The car hit the center guide rail several times before stopping, according to police.

The driver reported being injured and was taken to the hospital.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.