One person injured in Mechanicsburg crash

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Upper Allen Police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been injured after a crash this morning, according to Upper Allen police.

Police say they were called the crash involving one car on Route 15 just north of the South Market Bridge overpass around 8 a.m.

Investigators found the driver, a juvenile, lost control of the car after hitting an icy patch or slush.

The car hit the center guide rail several times before stopping, according to police.

The driver reported being injured and was taken to the hospital.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s