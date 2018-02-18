Iran plane crash killed all 66 people on board

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s state media say the Iranian passenger plane that crashed in the country’s south went down in a foggy, mountainous region, killing all 66 passengers on board.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometers, or 485 miles, south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all on Flight No. 3704 were killed. The plane carried 60 passengers, including one child, and six crew members.

State TV says that due to foggy condition, rescue helicopters couldn’t reach the crash site in the Zagros Mountains.

Tabatabai says the plane crashed into Mount Dena, which is about 4,400 meters, or 14,435 feet, tall.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.