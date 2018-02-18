Crews rescue teen from wind caves in Lancaster County

PEQUEA, Pa. (WHTM)– Crews rescued a teen who had been trapped inside wind caves for several hours.

Dispatchers said the 15-year-old boy got stuck around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the caves on Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County. He was with a group of friends and adults. Firefighters said the boy was about 250 feet into the cave.

Tony Williams, a spokesman for the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, said the boy was rescued at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was alert and appeared to be in good health. The boy was taken to the hospital to be checked by medical staff.

Williams said crews had some challenges during the rescue. The access point to the boy was small. Also the weather made the trek to the scene difficult.

“The access back to the scene is probably about a 20 minute walk on a good day but with the snow and the mud it is twice as bad,” said Williams.

Several agencies were at the scene late Saturday night, including the Lancaster County Rescue Task Force and York County Advanced Technical Rescue.