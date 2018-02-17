Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2AM Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Midstate from 4 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

The following counties will be impacted: Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York, Lancaster, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill counties.

Snow accumulations of 3-5 inches are anticipated, with the highest amounts south and east of Interstate 81.

The snow will arrive during mid-afternoon and diminish between 9-11 pm. The system will end shortly after midnight.

Slippery road conditions are expected. PennDOT is reminding motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.