Three year-old expected to recover after hotel employee performs CPR

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A three year-old is expected to recover after she was pulled out of a hotel pool, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

They say they were called to a hotel 2789 Concorde Road 11 p.m. Friday after the three year-old fell into the pool and was unresponsive.

While waiting for first responders, Arwin Burgos, an employee at the hotel, began administering CPR to the girl.

She was alert when they responded and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police are thanking Mr. Burgos for his help.

