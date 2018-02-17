Snow Arriving this Afternoon into Tonight

We will be able to enjoy a bit of sunshine this morning before clouds increase ahead of a quick shot of snow that move in this afternoon into tonight. A system of moisture is headed our way from the Gulf of Mexico, and with our cold air in place, this moisture will likely fall as snow, but anytime we play with moisture and cold air, there is a chance that it takes a brief time to switch from rain to sleet, then to snow. With that said, there may be a brief period of mixing before we receive some radiational cooling that will allow things to fall as just snow for the majority of this event.

Our forecast this morning holds steady, according to the latest model runs we can begin to see the snow/mix arriving after 2pm this afternoon from W to E filtering in through this evening making for slushy accumulations by sunset. With highs in the upper 30s this afternoon, the snow may have some trouble sticking until after sunset. While it continues to snow, we will see temperatures drop as the atmosphere cools which will allow the snow to stick to the ground and increase the rate of the snow into the late evening.

With the chance of snow mixing with some sleet at the onset AND as the system exits, a 2-5″ range of snow & mix accumulation is possible across the Middsate, with heavier snow burst at times may lead to some local areas receiving a bit more with a quick hitting storm like this.

The brunt of this snow will occur this evening between 6-8pm, so be advised if you do make plans tonight to take extra caution on the roads with this steady snow as travel will be tricky tonight and early tomorrow morning before cleanup.

This system is quick, and at this time we expect things to wrap up around midnight.

Things do look up, temperatures will rebound by the start of Sunday morning once the storm exits allows highs to reach into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. The rest of next week shows a warming trend as warm air from the south is pushed our way, but with that gives the chance of showers which we will have to watch the creeks and streams closely for flooding after the snow from this event has melted. But there are 60s in the 7-day forecast so for those who enjoy the warmth, you’ll have something to look forward to after this snow.