PennDOT urges motorists to be alert for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising motorists to be alert for snow squalls as a winter storm exits the Midstate.

Snow squalls can quickly cause roads to become snow-covered and slick. In addition, heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter; and motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered.

If motorists encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.