Court rules in favor of Attorney General in energy efficiency case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won a federal court ruling requiring the Department of Energy to issue national energy efficiency standards, according to a release from his office.

Attorney General Shapiro announced a coalition of Attorneys General that sued Secretary of Energy Rick Perry last year for refusing to implement the standards has won a ruling requiring the Energy Department to comply with the law.

Those standards are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 99 million tons – the equivalent to taking 21 million cars off the road for a year.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled the Energy Department violated a regulation under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act by failing to publish in the Federal Register final energy efficiency standards for four products: portable air conditioners, uninterruptible power supplies, air compressors, and commercial boilers.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined in the filing of this lawsuit by the Attorneys General of California, New York Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia. The California Energy Commission and the City of New York also joined in the lawsuit.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.