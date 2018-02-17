Chinese giant pandas unveiled to public in Finland

The Associated Press Published:
One of the two giant pandas, male Hua Bao (in Finnish Pyry) and female Jin Bao Bao (in Finnish Lumi), arriving to Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday January 18, 2018. The bears will eventually be moved to snowy conditions into the Ahtari Zoo nature reserve in central Finland as agreed during the Helsinki visit by the Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2017. (Markku Ulander/ Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) – Two giant pandas on loan from China have been unveiled at a zoo in central Finland and they have frolicked, galloped, climbed trees and played in the snow after a month-long quarantine.

Hua Bao, a 4-year-old male, and 3-year-old female Jin Baobao arrived in Finland on Jan. 18 and were immediately renamed Pyry (“Snowfall”) and Lumi (“Snow”) in Finnish. The Ahtari Zoo, 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Helsinki, built a special Panda House annex for the pair.

China agreed to loan the pandas for 15 years as a gift to Finland, which celebrated 100 years of independence from Russia last year.

China has presented pandas to countries as a sign of goodwill and closer political ties, with Finland being the first Nordic nation to receive them.

