MARTIC TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — Dispatchers say a Lancaster County teen is trapped inside wind caves in Martic Township.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Bridge Valley Road. According to dispatchers, the boy was in the area of the caves with friends when he became trapped. They say he is not hurt.

A rescue team arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and is still working to get the boy out.