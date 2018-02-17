Body found on train tracks in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A body has been found near the train tracks under the State Street Bridge, according to Harrisburg Police.

A report says a Norfolk Southern train crew reported the man’s body to police around 8:30 this morning.

Police do not yet know why the body was on the train tracks.

Police call the death suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-255-6516.

