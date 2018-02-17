$150,000 in damages after fire at Elizabethtown High School

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown High School has been damaged after a fire that started in the school kitchen, according to State Police.

They say they were called to the school around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire started in the dishwashing room, according to State Police.

They say it was contained to the room, but still caused about $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

