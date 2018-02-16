Wolf submits map in gerrymandering case

By and Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is submitting a map he’s proposing to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, releasing it minutes before the court-ordered midnight deadline in a high-stakes gerrymandering case.

Wolf’s map submitted Thursday night was the seventh such submission, coming after filings by the Democratic voters who successfully sued to throw out Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, as well as state lawmakers and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Key differences include how many times Montgomery County is split up, which counties are packaged with the city of Reading and whether incumbent congressmen are kept in their districts.

The state Supreme Court has given itself four days to consider the proposals and issue new boundaries. Republican lawmakers say they’ll likely ask a federal court to block any boundaries the state Supreme Court imposes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s