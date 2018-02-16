Wolf submits map in gerrymandering case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is submitting a map he’s proposing to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, releasing it minutes before the court-ordered midnight deadline in a high-stakes gerrymandering case.

Wolf’s map submitted Thursday night was the seventh such submission, coming after filings by the Democratic voters who successfully sued to throw out Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, as well as state lawmakers and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Key differences include how many times Montgomery County is split up, which counties are packaged with the city of Reading and whether incumbent congressmen are kept in their districts.

The state Supreme Court has given itself four days to consider the proposals and issue new boundaries. Republican lawmakers say they’ll likely ask a federal court to block any boundaries the state Supreme Court imposes.