Weather Service to inspect damage for signs of tornado

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Officials are trying to determine if a tornado moved through western Pennsylvania, knocking out electricity and leaving damage and debris in its wake.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh on Friday says it will be investigating the damage in Uniontown, which was battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday night.

Roofs were lifted off homes, trees were uprooted and utility poles were downed.

West Penn Power says more than 1,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity in Fayette County. That’s down from 3,000.

Heavy rain that caused flooding in the region is diminishing. Forecasters say the ground is already saturated and residents should be alert for flooding.