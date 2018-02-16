Val’s Kids – Preston

By Published:

Preston is a soon to be tween with an awesome personality. The tween with a wonderful personality is waiting to find his forever family. The animal lover recently spend some time at Lake Tobias in Halifax. Preston had fun feeding the animals and asking questions about the different species roaming the park.

Preston is bright and personable and really looking forward to having a family to call his own. He has big plans for his future.” Preston would like a two parent family really wants a mom and dad to give him structure.” Tammy Blymire/Adoption Worker said. Preston loves movies and reading. Spiderman is his favorite superhero.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.
http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s