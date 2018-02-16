Trucker not guilty of vehicular homicide in fatal Hershey crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maine truck driver has been found not guilty of vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter charges regarding a 2016 crash that killed two people in Hershey.

A Dauphin County jury deliberated for six hours Thursday before acquitting 63-year-old Joseph Zucco Jr. of the charges, the district attorney’s office said.

Zucco was found guilty of the traffic offenses of failure to drive at a safe speed and failing to stop at a red light by Judge Deborah Curcillo.

Prosecutors said Zucco was traveling about 53 mph on Hersheypark Drive when he ran a red light at the Mae Street intersection and collided with a minivan on Feb. 2, 2016. The driver of the minivan, 49-year-old Julie Watson of Harrisburg, died at the scene and her father, 83-year-old George Storer of Hershey, died hours later at a hospital.

Hersheypark Drive has a posted speed limit of 35 mph at the intersection.