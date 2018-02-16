Restaurant Report: Dirt, mildew, & a ‘green substance’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – What would you do if you found out your to-go container at a restaurant came from the restroom? Department of Agriculture inspectors say that was happening at one of the places they recently inspected.

But first, let’s start with Hungry Parrot Pizza Company on Baltimore Street in Hanover. It was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Sticky and dirty pans, utensils and cups were stored as “clean” and needed a good scrubbing. Food was not being correctly date marked, and there was old food debris, dirt and dust throughout the facility.

Stone Mill Chinese Restaurant on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge failed in his or her managerial duties. Food containers and to-go bowls were stored in the bathroom. There was a “gross accumulation” of mildew, and containers of chemical cleaner and insecticide were stored near food products.

Olive Garden on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate an adequate knowledge of food safety. There was black “mold-like residue” on the soda nozzles and in the walk-in cooler, a “green substance” and food debris in the walk-in freezer, and food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints.

Establishments with no violations include The Harrisburger, Green Ridge Elementary School, College Corner Café in Lancaster, and Historic Dill’s Tavern and Plantation in Dillsburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.