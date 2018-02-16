Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters

Associated Press Published:
FILE - This July 13, 2011, file photo shows the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck at a dealership in Hillsboro, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.

The recall covers certain 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. Also included are 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks. All are from 2017 and 2018 and have steering column shifters.

U.S. government documents say if the brake pedal is pushed for a long time when the trucks are running and in park, the brake-shift interlock pin can become lodged in an open position, increasing the risk of an unintended rollaway.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this recall. The company recommends that drivers always use the parking brake as a safety precaution.

Dealers will update software and replace a switch if needed in a recall that starts March 30.

The recall is in addition to one announced in December involving 1.8 million Ram trucks for the same issue. Fiat Chrysler says it discovered that additional trucks could have the problem.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s