Rainy and breezy today, snow on the way Saturday night

Today will bring periods of rain as a cold front marches through the Commonwealth. Many backyards could add an additional half inch of rainfall through today as highs stay in the mid 50s through early this afternoon. The rain will eventually clear, but it may not exit until late afternoon. Conditions will turn breezy today as the front pushes through and temperatures will eventually tumble into the 40s this evening as skies clear. Tonight will become mainly clear and cold. Lows will drop all the way into the 20s tonight, setting the stage for tomorrow’s snow. Bottom line today – keep the umbrella handy.

Cold air will be in place tomorrow morning as we watch another system lift northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Some sun early in the day will give way to snow overspreading the region from SW to NE after 4pm. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s, so the snow will have trouble sticking until after sunset. As the snow begins to fall, the atmosphere will cool and that will lead to the snow laying on the ground and the rate of the snow should increase into the overnight.The timing of this storm is favorable for accumulation because most of the snow will fall overnight. Although the snow could mix with sleet south of the turnpike, 2-5″ are likely through early Sunday morning. Saturday evening travel could be tough as the snow will be fairly steady. It will continue overnight Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. The snow should exit around dawn Sunday morning. As per usual with winter storms, we will continue to monitor the guidance today and update the forecast as needed.

Temperatures start to bounce back as early as Sunday morning once the storm exits. High temperatures on Sunday should climb to the middle and upper 40s. Next week we have an increasing temperature trend as warm air heads north ahead of a slow front. The front may hang close enough to us that we see periods of showers for a couple of days. Temperatures do stay high enough that it is only plain rain in next week’s forecast — we’re talking 60s once again. There is a little something for everybody’s tastes in the next 7 days!