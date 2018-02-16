Police: Dead dog had signs of fighting

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a dog found dead in Lower Swatara Township had obvious injuries from dogfighting.

The male pit bull was wrapped in a blanket and inside a plastic trash can off when it was found off Richardson Road on Thursday.

The dog was black with white fur on its chest and paws and weighed 50 to 60 pounds. It had injuries to its head and body, and its ears were cut off – which is commonly done to dogs used in fighting, police said.

Investigators said the dog was scanned for an identification microchip but none was found, and there was no collar.

“Our police department and officers are as saddened and outraged as anybody who is reading this,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “We plan to make every effort to identify those responsible, but the reality is that we have little to no evidence to follow up with at this time.”

Anyone with information should call Lower Swatara police at 717-558-6900.