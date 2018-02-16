Police: Central York students took gun photo in school bathroom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified two Central York Middle School students who posted a disturbing gun photo on social media.

The photo posted on Snapchat showed a student holding a gun in the middle school restroom.

Springettsbury Township police said their investigation found the photo was taken on Thursday and the gun displayed was a BB gun.

The BB gun was recovered and is in police custody.

Police said they’re working with the York County district attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

