Pennsylvania expands honest hunter law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters who mistakenly kill a bear or elk won’t have to lose their hunting licenses under a new law.

Gov. Tom Wolf this week signed House Bill 359, which allows hunters to turn themselves into the Game Commission, surrender the animal they mistakenly took, and pay a $100 fine.

The legislation expands a previous law that allows hunters to avoid a license revocation if they surrender a deer or turkey of the wrong sex, or accidentally harvested two.

State Reps. Hal English (R-Allegheny) and Bill Kortz (D-Allegheny) said their bill also addresses situations where a person is erroneously hunting in the wrong area and takes a game animal that is out of season.

“This measure does not change any of the other penalties hunters face for illegal out-of-season kills, except for the elimination of license revocations in those instances where the hunter self-reports and surrenders the animal,” English said in a statement.

The bill also provides for the continued use of body cameras by game wardens.