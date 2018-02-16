Medical Marijuana Dispensary opens today in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN Twp., Pa. (WHTM) – On Friday, a medical marijuana dispensary is opening in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

It’s among the first of six set to open in Pennsylvania, all touting a natural approach to pain relief.

Organic Remedies Dispensary says this is a monumental day for Midstate residents that have been fighting for medical marijuana for years.

How does it work? Well, you don’t have to get a traditional prescription. You need a physician recommendation that you could benefit from medical marijuana.

The conditions it could help include seizure disorders, nausea from cancer chemotherapy and muscle spasms from multiple sclerosis.

Once you have the physician recommendation you’ll be issued a card from the PA Department of Health, then you can purchase merchandise from this store.

The dispensary recommends making an appointment but they also accept walk-ins.

The store got its first shipment of medicine Thursday, the shelves are now fully stocked for opening day.

The store is offering many types of products including tablets, liquids, capsules, ointments and tinctures.

Operators of the dispensary say this building now has some of the highest security in the state.