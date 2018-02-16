Local experts say more can be done to prepare and keep children safer during school emergencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The tragedy in Parkland, Florida has generated a lot of conversation across the nation and in Central Pennsylvania. The shootings

have created more concern among students.

Dr. Eric Waters is a former vice principal in Harrisburg. He says that he had a long talk with his 12-year-old daughter about the incident.

“I want her to be happy and involve herself in athletics and in academics,” said Waters, “But there is another side that exists, and that is keeping it as real as real can get.” Waters said they discussed what to do during different scenarios if there was an active shooting in her school.”

John Sancenito is a security expert with Information Network Associates. He says there is no need to wait for lawmakers at any level to make changes in law.

Sancenito says there are steps that can be taken to make schools more secure. “You have to control access into the schools,” said Sancenito “School Districts need to put armed security guards at building entrances, and they need to be there throughout the day.”



Sancenito says that federal and county buildings have armed security, and now is the time to make sure all schools have them. “I know there are many people who don’t want to make our schools armed compounds, and make kids feel uncomfortable,”said Sancenito, “But I think we are beyond that now, and we have to protect our children.”