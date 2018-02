LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Cristian C. Astacio, 20, pleaded guilty to several felony counts and was sentenced to 4 to 10 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Astacio abused the girl in August 2016 at a Lancaster city home.

As part of the sentence, he must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.