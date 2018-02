LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in the city last year.

Wilberto Melendez, 41, is charged with criminal homicide and other counts in the death of 31-year-old William Cooper Jr.

Cooper, also of Lancaster, died at a hospital after he was shot multiple times Oct. 27 in the 300 block of Marshall Street.

Police said Melendez opened fire on Cooper and another man during an argument. The other man was not injured.