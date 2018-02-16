‘I’m lucky,’ burned Mount Joy firefighter says

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – William Kanoff sat in a familiar place on Friday: a chair inside Fire Department Mount Joy where he is an assistant training chief.

“I feel okay,” he said. “(I) feel lucky.”

That’s quite a statement coming from the volunteer firefighter who still has wraps on his arms that cover his first- and second-degree burns.

Kanoff was inside a Union School Road home that was burning on Feb. 6.

“I just got nailed with heat, blasted hard from behind with heat,” he recalled. “(It was) to the point where it drove me down. It physically drove me down.”

Two mayday calls didn’t help, but instrumental in his rescue were two firefighters, one his son Billy.

“To see my son and Khrystian, and the crew, and know they were out was safe and uninjured was a tremendous relief,” Kanoff said.

Kanoff, who works full-time in a hospital, spent several days on the other side of the bed in a burn center.

While he was in the hospital, his fellow firefighters rallied around him and started an online fundraiser, which made its goal in just a couple of days.

“It’s amazing the support that’s out there for injured firefighters,” Kanoff said. “I probably cried more in the last week than I have in the last 40 years.”

It’ll be at least a couple of months until Kanoff can fight fires again.

He said what will help him heal is his daughter’s puppy, Charlie, his family at home, and his family at the firehouse.

“My burns will heal,” Kanoff said. “There is no doubt about it. They’ll heal and I’ll be back.”