HU researchers hope 3D printers can produce skin grafts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Researchers at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology hope 3D printers will be a game-changer in the way skin grafts are produced.

Skin grafts are used daily to repair burnt or sliced skin that can’t heal itself.

“Skin grafts today are either harvested from you and sort of a guess at the shape and thickness of your wound, or it’s some commercial biological materials, which are also very generic and sort of gives you problems with fluid collection under them, potential infections,” said Dr. Glenn Mitchell of Harrisburg University.

Staff and students want to use a 3D printer to create human cells that match the exact area of damaged skin.

They believe that once the technology is perfected this treatment could lead to faster recovery times and it could save hospital tens of thousands of dollars on equipment.

The project will take a few years to complete.