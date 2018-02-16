Highspire couple charged with prostitution

By Published:

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Highspire couple is charged after they placed a prostitution advertisement on Craigslist, police said.

Highspire police said 33-year-old Brandon D. Buckwater and his wife, 30-year-old Brittany A. Glace, offered sexual favors in exchange for money. They said the ad placed by Buckwater promoted his wife for prostitution at their apartment.

An undercover officer went to the apartment, and Buckwalter and Glace agreed to sexual intercourse for $70 an hour, police said.

Buckwalter was charged in a summons with promoting prostitution. Glace is charged with prostitution.

