Couple pleads guilty to abusing, starving 3 children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County couple has pleaded guilty to the neglect and abuse of three children who were emaciated and locked in a bedroom with no heat or furniture.

Joshua Weyant, 34, and his 39-year-old wife Brandi, of Halifax Township, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and child endangerment, according to court records.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 7. They face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Police said the children – ages 4, 5 and 6 – were extremely underweight and could no longer keep down food. All three had dirt, animal hair, urine, and feces on their clothing and encrusted into their skin.

A doctor who examined the children said the 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl would have died from the abuse and neglect within days if their conditions had remained unchecked.

The children have been placed in foster care.

Eighteen cats, three ferrets, a dog, turtle, and pet rat were also removed from the home.