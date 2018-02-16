Concern about fights at Steelton-Highspire High School continues to grow

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) Concern continues to grow in the Steelton-Highspire School District after a recent fight outside the high school.

District Superintendent Travis Waters said they are working to address the problem.

A neighbor captured video on a cell phone of dozens of students watching two girls fight on Wednesday.

Waters said a parent instigated the fight after addressing a concern at the school.

Swatara Township Police said charges could be filed.

Thursday, some parents came to the school to make sure there were no more fights.

Julianna Paioletti said she plans to keep coming to the school to show kids that she cares.

“I believe our kids need us and they need to see parents being positive role models,” said Paioletti.

Investigators said there was a school resource officer from Swatara Township and two Steelton officers on scene during the fight. Police said commands to leave were ignored so pepper spray was shot in the air to get the kids to move.

Swatara and Steelton Police plan on meeting with district leaders to find ways to stop students from fighting.