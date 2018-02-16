Comparing congressional map submissions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf submitted his congressional map to the State Supreme Court, just moments before the midnight deadline Thursday night. There are plenty of difference between this version, and the one GOP leaders submitted last week.

Micah Sims, the Executive Director Common Cause PA says there’s also a big similarity, an improvement over the current map. “They moved things around, they’re very interesting maps,” said Sims.

Sims has been reviewing congressional maps for days now, and is looking for specific traits. “I’m hoping to see fairness, competitiveness, and equality,” said Sims.

In addition to the Governor’s submission, the State Supreme Court also received potential maps from the Lieutenant Governor, as well as other Democrats and Republicans. Sims says the map submitted by Republican leaders is an improvement over 2011, but it does have concerns.

“There were portions of the Republican map where it looked as if we were going back to having Goofy and Donald,” said Sims.

Sims points to the state’s third largest county, Montgomery, which is split into four districts in the Republican map. “The Governor in his map seemingly leaves it as one congressional district, with a little bit of it going into another district. Which makes sense,” said Sims.

When it comes to competitiveness, two maps submitted by petitioners, according to algorithms, produce a 9-9 split among Democrat and Republican seats.

“I think that’s an interesting map to look at. Do I think it’s the best map? I think it’s all relative. I think people individually have to make the determination of what’s best in their eyes,” said Sims.

The State Supreme Court has said to expect a map to be in place by Monday. Republican leaders have indicated they will challenge the State Supreme Court’s map in federal court.