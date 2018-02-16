Company opens central Pennsylvania’s first medical marijuana dispensary

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Organic Remedies on Valley Road in Hampden Township is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in the Harrisburg area.

Patients from as far as Reading lined up early Friday to be among the first to buy.

“I am here to get help with pain relief,” said Fred, who traveled from Reading. “I was in a car accident about 17 years ago and I have chronic pain.”

The doors opened just after 11 a.m. and patients with medical marijuana cards were allowed to enter.

“They went over all of my medical history with my diseases and all of my medications that I take. Then, we went down a list and picked out different things that could work for me,” said Virgil, of Hershey.

Since insurance is not accepted, patients must pay cash.

“We were supposed to bring about $400 to get started for a months supply, so it’s going to be kind of expensive,” Ginger Nolder of Gettysburg said.

Virgil paid $500 for his medication, which he hopes will help with pain.

“If I am not in pain, it’s worth it, 100 percent,” he said.

Cameras were not allowed inside the dispensary, but the patients described the first day of business.

“They were having a few issues with computers, but I believe once they go through the motions they will have it down pat. It was a nice setting, nice people, very positive environment,” Fred said.

Although the medicine is legal, some were concerned about their employers.

“There is still a stigma with people. They assume that you are a druggie when you are doing this and its the exact opposite.” said one man who did not want to be identified.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to be in hiding anymore,” Fred said. “I am hoping this can help me get off pain medications.”

Four dispensaries are now open for business in Pennsylvania. Two more will open on Saturday.

Organic Remedies will open another dispensary in Chambersburg.