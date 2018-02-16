Career reversal? Cumberland County’s Ebert returns to DA after stint as judge

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “No crime is good,” said the Cumberland County District attorney with a smile and a firm grasp of the obvious.

And Merle Leon Ebert has spent most of his 70 years fighting crime. After graduating from the Citadel, he moved to Carlisle for Dickinson College School of Law. He graduated in 1977 and never left.

“I just loved it here. I love the history. It’s a fantastic town,” said Ebert, who is known as Skip.

Photos of Ebert in re-enactment garb are easily found. He’s dressed as a knight in one, a Revolutionary war soldier in another. That’s fitting because Ebert has worn many hats for Cumberland County. He was an assistant district attorney for several years. He then became the DA in 1995 and served until 2005. He was then elected Cumberland County judge and sat on the bench for 12 more years. Typically, judges stay on the bench until they retire. But Skip Ebert is not typical.

“It’s a great job,” Ebert said of his dozen years as a judge. “But that was the longest I was ever in the same job and I missed doing something different.”

But the different Ebert coveted was not different at all. He came to realize that prosecuting is his passion and first love.

“It’s fast paced. It’s always the idea of you’re helping people who have been hurt by criminals. And if the evidence isn’t there you can literally say no there’s not gonna be a prosecution, it’s insufficient. That’s a good feeling.”

Ebert’s opportunity came when DA Dave Freed became US Attorney and left for Harrisburg. Judge Ebert threw his hat in the ring to replace the guy who had replaced him. His fellow judges had this reaction.

“Skip, you’re crazy. Why would you do this?” Ebert recalled with a chuckle.

But those judges voted for Ebert over several other DA candidates including First Assistant Jamie Keating who was acting DA immediately after Freed departed. Keating left for the Franklin County DA’s office after judges chose Ebert. Skip knows feathers were ruffled.

“I’ll put my resume up against almost anybody. To say somebody’s got more experience than I do, that’s rare,” said Ebert of his former colleagues vote to give him the job.

His vast experience is tough to top. Skip will be 70 in April. He’s older. Perhaps a little slower, he admits, but absolutely wiser.

“There’s no question I’ve mellowed. You knew me before, in the 90’s, and I was hellfire and brimstone. I’m a little calmer now and I can see two sides of things.”