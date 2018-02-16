Bloomsburg professor arrested for child pornography

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Bloomsburg University professor has been arrested after a collection of child pornography was found on his office computer, the state attorney general’s office said.

Scott Lowe, 57, of Bloomsburg, was arrested Thursday on four felony counts of possessing child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

Bail was set at $250,000.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the photos were discovered during a routine audit of Bloomsburg University computers.

“These charges are particularly heinous because the accused is a professor, someone trusted to work closely with students,” Shapiro said in a news release. “This professor is charged with viewing child pornography on his computer in his university office. That is outrageous, and he will be held accountable.”

Shapiro said Lowe has been a professor at the university for decades.