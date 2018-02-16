Armed gas station robber assaulted employee

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who assaulted an employee when he robbed a city gas station at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The unknown man pointed a handgun and struck the employee at the U.S. Gas Mart, at 401 North Lime Street, around 9:17 p.m.

The employee was treated at the scene and did not require further treatment.

The robber was last seen walking east on East Lemon Street toward the cemetery.

Police released store surveillance photos of him and asked anyone with information to call Det. Eric McCrady at 717-735-3359 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Tipsters do not have to give their names.