American Lung Association: 27th Annual Sapphire Gala

For 27 years, The Sapphire Gala has brought together lung cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and members of the community to raise awareness and attention to the No. 1 cancer killer in the United States – lung cancer, as well as other lung diseases such as COPD and asthma.

The evening highlights the fact that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are suffering from chronic lung disease, like asthma and COPD. By supporting events like the gala, guests help the American Lung Association realize its goal of a world free of lung disease by helping to fund research for new treatments for chronic lung diseases, advance smoking cessation through the Freedom From Smoking program, and advocate for clean air initiatives so that all Pennsylvanians can breathe easier.